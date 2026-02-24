SBI sees India's economy growing by 7.5% in FY26
Business
State Bank of India (SBI) expects India's economy to grow by 7.5% in 2025-26, topping the government's own estimate.
SBI even hints growth might end up a bit higher, depending on how things play out.
Services to be the big winner
Services are set to be the big winners, with a projected jump of 9.1%.
Industry is expected to grow by 6%, mainly thanks to manufacturing, but agriculture's pace is slowing and mining has dipped.
On a personal note, average annual income could go up by over ₹16,000 in FY26.
RBI sees GDP growth at 7% for Q3
SBI's optimism comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projected Q3 real GDP growth at 7%.
The SBI note also cites fiscal stimulus supporting urban consumption and mentions government capex.