SBI sells 1.42% in SBI Funds Management ahead of IPO Business Jul 10, 2026

SBI is selling a small 1.42% slice of its mutual fund arm, SBI Funds Management, just before the company's IPO.

The shares (28.8 million in total) are being picked up by big names like Tata AIG and Go Digit for ₹16.55 billion, with each share priced at ₹574 (that's the top end of the IPO range), hinting at strong investor interest.