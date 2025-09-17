LOADING...
SBI sells 13% stake in Yes Bank for ₹8,889cr

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 17, 2025
03:36 pm
What's the story

The State Bank of India (SBI) has sold its 13.18% stake in Yes Bank to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). The deal, worth around ₹8,889 crore, was done at ₹21.50 per share for a total of 413.44 crore equity shares. SBI said the sale was completed after SMBC got necessary approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and the Competition Commission of India.

Approval process

Deal approved by SBI's Executive Committee in May

The deal was approved by SBI's Executive Committee of the Central Board in May 2025. The agreement also had customary conditions precedent, that have now been met, enabling the transfer of stocks to be completed. As of Wednesday afternoon, SBI shares were trading at ₹846.15 apiece on the BSE while Yes Bank shares were down 0.43% at ₹20.91 apiece.

Venture

A look at the sale

SBI and seven private banks, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank and Bandhan Bank, had signed a definitive agreement to sell a 20% stake at ₹21.50 per share. These banks had bought the shares at ₹10 each in 2020. Under this agreement, SBI has sold 13.18% of its 24% stake for ₹8,889 crore, while the remaining seven banks will sell a 6.81% stake for ₹4,594 crore.

Future prospects

SMBC gets nod to raise stake in Yes Bank

SMBC has received RBI's nod to raise its stake in Yes Bank up to 24.99%. It could buy the remaining 4.99% stake from the private equity firms Advent and Carlyle or subscribe to preferential shares that will be issued by the private bank.