SBI set to offload ₹80,000cr ECLGS loans to aid firms

ECLGS guarantees 100% MSMEs 90% airlines

The scheme gives a full (100%) credit guarantee for MSMEs and 90% for bigger companies like airlines.

To qualify, businesses need to have standard loans as of March 31, 2026, with no extra charges involved.

Financial Services Secretary M. Nagaraju said the move matters because "the government expects the West Asia war to have a broad-based impact across industries, with only a handful of sectors seen escaping the fallout.", and this step should help keep Indian industries steady through tough times.