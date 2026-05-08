SBI set to offload ₹80,000cr ECLGS loans to aid firms
SBI is set to offload around ₹80,000 crore of loans under ECLGS 5.0 to help Indian businesses struggling with the ongoing West Asia crisis.
This support comes under ECLGS 5.0 and is meant to give companies some breathing room as they deal with global uncertainty.
SBI Chairman C S Setty shared that "The number ranges from ₹70,000-80,000 crore worth of credit facility is available to our customers under the ECLGS scheme."
ECLGS guarantees 100% MSMEs 90% airlines
The scheme gives a full (100%) credit guarantee for MSMEs and 90% for bigger companies like airlines.
To qualify, businesses need to have standard loans as of March 31, 2026, with no extra charges involved.
Financial Services Secretary M. Nagaraju said the move matters because "the government expects the West Asia war to have a broad-based impact across industries, with only a handful of sectors seen escaping the fallout.", and this step should help keep Indian industries steady through tough times.