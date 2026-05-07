SBI set to post around 9% profit rise January-March 2026
Business
SBI, India's biggest bank, is set to post around 9% higher profits for January-March 2026, landing between ₹19,500 crore and ₹20,363 crore.
This growth is mostly thanks to steady gains from lending (net interest income), but rising government bond yields and global oil prices might keep the overall jump in check.
SBI NIM flat, costs may climb
Analysts at Equirus see profits climbing by 9.2%, while Systematix expects a smaller 4.9% bump, both crediting strong lending income.
SBI's net interest margin should stay flat near 3%, with stable funding costs balancing out lower returns on loans.
Fee income could inch up, but higher staff and operating expenses, plus more loan defaults, may push up costs this quarter.