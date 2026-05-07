SBI set to post around 9% profit rise January-March 2026 Business May 07, 2026

SBI, India's biggest bank, is set to post around 9% higher profits for January-March 2026, landing between ₹19,500 crore and ₹20,363 crore.

This growth is mostly thanks to steady gains from lending (net interest income), but rising government bond yields and global oil prices might keep the overall jump in check.