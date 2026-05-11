SBI shares slip over 3% to ₹984 after underwhelming Q4FY26
Business
SBI shares slipped over 3% on Monday, landing at ₹984 after the bank's Q4FY26 results didn't quite impress investors.
The main reasons? Lower profit margins, treasury losses, and slower net interest income growth, even though SBI kept up strong loan growth and solid asset quality.
SBI net profit up 6% ₹19,684cr
SBI's net profit grew 6% year-over-year to ₹19,684 crore, but net interest income barely moved (up just 3.8%) and actually fell compared to last quarter.
Margins shrank too, thanks to changes in loan rates, while deposits rose 11% and loans jumped 17%.
Analysts were divided: CLSA stayed optimistic with a higher target price, but Morgan Stanley took a more cautious stance.