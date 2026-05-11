SBI shares slip over 3% to ₹984 after underwhelming Q4FY26

SBI net profit up 6% ₹19,684cr

SBI's net profit grew 6% year-over-year to ₹19,684 crore, but net interest income barely moved (up just 3.8%) and actually fell compared to last quarter.

Margins shrank too, thanks to changes in loan rates, while deposits rose 11% and loans jumped 17%.

Analysts were divided: CLSA stayed optimistic with a higher target price, but Morgan Stanley took a more cautious stance.