SBI customers brace for 4-day disruption amid upcoming staff strike

The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to witness service disruptions later this month. The All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) has called for a nationwide strike on May 25 and 26. As May 23 is the fourth Saturday and May 24 is a Sunday, most SBI branches are expected to remain closed for four consecutive days.

Strike reasons Strike to address long-pending issues The AISBISF has said that the strike is aimed at addressing long-pending issues related to staffing, service conditions, recruitment policies, and pension benefits. The union alleges that the concerns of workmen-category employees have not been adequately resolved and many past agreements remain unimplemented. In a notice submitted to SBI Chairman on May 2, the federation said the strike would be conducted under provisions of Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

Extended protest Protest schedule could be extended The AISBISF has warned that the protest schedule could be extended to May 27 if any public holiday falls on the planned dates. The union has raised 16 demands covering multiple service-related concerns, including recruitment in support staff roles, improvement in security staffing, and measures to address wage disparities. It has also sought better pension-related flexibility under the National Pension System (NPS) and revision of career progression frameworks.

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Additional issues Staffing shortages, outsourcing practices The AISBISF has also flagged issues related to staffing shortages, outsourcing practices, and employee medical benefits. It has expressed concern over the reduction in recruitment for roles such as messengers and armed guards, impacting employment opportunities in lower-income categories and raising operational security concerns in branches. Ahead of the strike, the union has planned demonstrations, social media campaigns, a press interaction, sit-in programs between May 5-18.

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