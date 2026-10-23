SBI steadier as home loan rates vary across banks
Thinking about a home loan? As of October 23, 2026, banks are offering a pretty wide range of interest rates.
Axis Bank's floating rates start at 8.0% and go up to 9.10%, while HDFC Bank has options from 8.0% all the way to 13.45%.
SBI keeps things steadier with floating rates between 7.50% and 8.80%, making it one of the more consistent choices out there.
Bank of Maharashtra offers floating 7.25%-9.90%
Bank of Maharashtra stands out with attractive floating rates from 7.25% to 9.90%.
If you're eyeing fixed-rate loans, Bank of Baroda offers them between 9.15% and 10.20%, while Punjab National Bank's fixed rates range from 8.45% to 10.85%.
LIC Housing Finance is also worth checking for solid fixed-rate deals among housing finance companies.
Banks can revise fixed rates
Heads up, fixed interest rates might not stay locked in forever; banks can revise them after a set period, so it's smart to weigh both fixed and floating options before signing on the dotted line for your dream place!