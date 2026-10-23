SBI steadier as home loan rates vary across banks

Thinking about a home loan? As of October 23, 2026, banks are offering a pretty wide range of interest rates.

Axis Bank's floating rates start at 8.0% and go up to 9.10%, while HDFC Bank has options from 8.0% all the way to 13.45%.

SBI keeps things steadier with floating rates between 7.50% and 8.80%, making it one of the more consistent choices out there.