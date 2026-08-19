SBI to revise cash withdrawal charges from October 1
What's the story
The State Bank of India (SBI) will revise its charges for cash withdrawals from Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts operated through the branch channel starting October 1, 2026. The new schedule states that four cash withdrawals in a month will remain free. However, after the first four transactions, SBI will levy a charge of ₹15 per transaction along with applicable GST.
Account details
What is a BSBD account?
The revised charges are applicable only to the Basic Savings Deposit Account (Branch Channel), Product Code 1011-1701.
A BSBD account is a basic banking facility that offers essential savings account services without the need for maintaining a minimum balance.
The account provides access to basic banking services, including deposits and withdrawals, but with certain restrictions on services and transactions compared to regular savings accounts.
Mechanism
Customers don't get any cheque books
SBI customers who open BSBD accounts can't have any other savings bank account.
If they already have a savings bank account, it will have to be closed within 30 days of opening the BSBD.
Customers don't get any cheque book facility and fund withdrawals can be done only via withdrawal form at branches or through ATMs.
A Rupay ATM-cum-debit card is given to the account holder.