SBI to raise up to $2 billion via foreign bonds
Business
State Bank of India (SBI) just announced it is planning to raise up to $2 billion by selling bonds abroad in the 2026-27 fiscal year.
The move was approved by the bank's top committee and will help SBI tap into international markets for extra funding.
SBI to finalize terms after approvals
These bonds could be sold in US dollars or other major currencies, either through public offers or private deals.
Interest rates might be fixed or change with the market.
SBI says it will decide based on how things look financially and after getting all the needed approvals.
As one of India's largest lenders, SBI often goes global for funds to keep its business running strong.