SBI to recruit 1,500 probationary officers this year

Requirements

Eligibility criteria for PO recruitment

To be eligible for the position of a probationary officer at SBI, applicants need to be graduates in any discipline and at least 21 years old as of April 1, 2026. The bank also recruits professionals from diverse backgrounds through lateral recruitment. These include IT professionals and domain experts who are appointed as Specialist Officers across key functions like data centers, risk management, legal, treasury, and compliance, among others.