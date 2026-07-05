SBI to recruit 1,500 probationary officers this year
What's the story
The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has announced plans to recruit 1,500 probationary officers this year. The move is part of the bank's strategy to drive business growth. Out of the total vacancies, 1,446 are regular while 54 are backlog vacancies. The last date for applications is July 8, and SBI hopes to complete the entire process by December.
Requirements
Eligibility criteria for PO recruitment
To be eligible for the position of a probationary officer at SBI, applicants need to be graduates in any discipline and at least 21 years old as of April 1, 2026. The bank also recruits professionals from diverse backgrounds through lateral recruitment. These include IT professionals and domain experts who are appointed as Specialist Officers across key functions like data centers, risk management, legal, treasury, and compliance, among others.
Recruitment strategy
SBI hired over 25,000 individuals last fiscal year
Last fiscal year, SBI hired over 25,000 individuals, including officers and associates. This included hiring 67 sportspersons to promote Indian sports and build a disciplined high-performing team. In its latest annual report, the bank revealed that it hired 4,640 officers, 19,340 associates and 1,653 contractual staff in FY2025-26. Despite this massive recruitment drive last year, SBI has maintained an attrition rate of below one percent, among the lowest in the industry.
Diversity
Bank's commitment to diversity and inclusion in workforce
In FY2025-26, SBI spent ₹75.87 crore on hiring with a total of 25,633 hires (including retired officials). The per vacancy expenses were calculated at ₹29,597 as against ₹40,441 in FY25. Women make up 28.54% of the total domestic workforce at SBI, with 24% representation at managerial levels and 8.55% in senior leadership roles. This highlights the bank's commitment to diversity and inclusion in its workforce.