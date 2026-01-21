SBI to start charging for big IMPS transfers from 2026

If you send ₹25,001-₹1 lakh in one go, there's a ₹2 charge plus GST. For ₹1-2 lakh transfers, it's ₹6 plus GST; and for anything between ₹2-5 lakh, you'll pay ₹10 plus GST. The daily IMPS limit is still capped at ₹5 lakh.

Anything else to know?

Branch-based IMPS charges aren't changing—they stay at ₹2-₹20 plus GST based on amount.

If you have a salary or pension account (or use SBI Rishtey Family Savings), you're off the hook—no fees for you.

Also remember: once an IMPS transfer goes through, it can't be reversed—so double-check those details before hitting send!