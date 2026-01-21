SBI to start charging for big IMPS transfers from 2026
Heads up if you use SBI for money transfers—starting February 15, 2026, sending over ₹25,000 via IMPS online won't be free anymore.
Transfers up to ₹25,000 stay free on internet banking, mobile banking, and the YONO app.
This change is part of a new fee plan for higher-value transactions.
What's the new fee structure?
If you send ₹25,001-₹1 lakh in one go, there's a ₹2 charge plus GST.
For ₹1-2 lakh transfers, it's ₹6 plus GST; and for anything between ₹2-5 lakh, you'll pay ₹10 plus GST.
The daily IMPS limit is still capped at ₹5 lakh.
Anything else to know?
Branch-based IMPS charges aren't changing—they stay at ₹2-₹20 plus GST based on amount.
If you have a salary or pension account (or use SBI Rishtey Family Savings), you're off the hook—no fees for you.
Also remember: once an IMPS transfer goes through, it can't be reversed—so double-check those details before hitting send!