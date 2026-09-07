SBI warns customers of UFBU strikes on 3 upcoming dates
Business
Heads up if you bank with SBI: there might be some hiccups coming up.
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has announced strikes on September 11, a three-day walkout from September 28-30, and a continuous strike from October 26, 2026.
SBI says it is trying to keep things running smoothly, but some services could still be impacted during these dates.
UFBU includes 7 unions and associations
UFBU is a forum of seven constituent unions and associations across India.
SBI is reassuring customers that it is doing what it can to minimize any trouble at branches and offices.
If you've got important banking to do, it might be smart to plan ahead!