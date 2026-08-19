SBI will charge ₹15 plus GST for extra BSBD withdrawals
Business
Heads up if you have a Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account with SBI:
From October 1, 2026, you'll still get four free cash withdrawals per month at the branch.
But if you go over that limit, each extra withdrawal will now cost you ₹15 plus GST.
Applies to BSBD product code 1011-1701
This update applies to BSBD accounts with Product Code 1011-1701.
So, say you make six branch withdrawals in a month; only the fifth and sixth ones get charged.
SBI is encouraging everyone to check out the new charges and stay updated, especially since these accounts are meant for basic banking without any minimum balance hassles.