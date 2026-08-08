SBI's AI models generated 22,000cr in April to June lending

Once the AI flagged promising leads, SBI's branches and teams stepped in to turn those into actual loans.

Chairman C S Setty shared that SBI has been using AI models to improve customer targeting and loan origination, with the analytical leads passed to branches/frontline teams for conversion into business.

While corporate loans stayed flat at ₹14.2 lakh crore, retail lending took off, hitting ₹17.73 lakh crore and pushing SBI's total business past ₹110 lakh crore as of the June quarter.

The bank expects this momentum to keep beating India's overall economic growth rate through FY2027.