SBI's AI models generated 22,000cr in April to June lending
SBI is getting a major boost from artificial intelligence. In April-June, the bank used AI to spot potential borrowers and ended up generating around ₹22,000 crore of business, about a quarter of its sequential domestic loan growth during the quarter.
The AI models focused on home, express credit, gold, and MSME loans.
Retail lending pushes SBI past 110Lcr
Once the AI flagged promising leads, SBI's branches and teams stepped in to turn those into actual loans.
Chairman C S Setty shared that SBI has been using AI models to improve customer targeting and loan origination, with the analytical leads passed to branches/frontline teams for conversion into business.
While corporate loans stayed flat at ₹14.2 lakh crore, retail lending took off, hitting ₹17.73 lakh crore and pushing SBI's total business past ₹110 lakh crore as of the June quarter.
The bank expects this momentum to keep beating India's overall economic growth rate through FY2027.