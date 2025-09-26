Next Article
SC adjourns Vodafone Idea's AGR dues hearing to October 6
Business
The Supreme Court has pushed back its hearing on Vodafone Idea's fight over extra adjusted gross revenue (AGR) charges from the telecom department.
The session, set for this week, will now happen on October 6 after a request from the government due to the Dusshera holiday.
AGR dispute background
Vodafone Idea is challenging a fresh ₹5,606 crore demand for unpaid dues from 2016-17, arguing these should be reviewed based on the Deduction Verification Guidelines issued in February 2020.
This is just one chapter in a long-running AGR dispute that started with a major court ruling in 2019.
With the government owning about half of VIL now and telecom payments stretching until 2031, how this plays out could shape the company's future.