SC adjourns Vodafone Idea's AGR dues hearing to October 6

AGR dispute background

Vodafone Idea is challenging a fresh ₹5,606 crore demand for unpaid dues from 2016-17, arguing these should be reviewed based on the Deduction Verification Guidelines issued in February 2020.

This is just one chapter in a long-running AGR dispute that started with a major court ruling in 2019.

With the government owning about half of VIL now and telecom payments stretching until 2031, how this plays out could shape the company's future.