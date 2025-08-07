SC gives states 4 years to clear ₹1.6 lakh crore dues

Court's order aims to ensure fair electricity rates

This move is meant to stop surprise hikes on your electricity bill and make sure power companies aren't drowning in debt.

The court spotlighted states like Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, where these dues are especially high, and set strict rules so new backlogs don't build up again.

Plus, an independent tribunal will keep watch with regular audits—so the whole system should get more transparent and fair for everyone using electricity.