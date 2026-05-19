SC sends SpiceJet to Delhi HC over Maran ₹144cr dispute Business May 19, 2026

SpiceJet is caught up in a ₹144 crore payment battle with its former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

The Supreme Court has told the airline to head over to the Delhi High Court for help.

SpiceJet says it is struggling financially, partly because of the West Asia crisis, and wants some flexibility in paying off its dues.