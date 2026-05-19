SC sends SpiceJet to Delhi HC over Maran ₹144cr dispute
Business
SpiceJet is caught up in a ₹144 crore payment battle with its former promoter Kalanithi Maran.
The Supreme Court has told the airline to head over to the Delhi High Court for help.
SpiceJet says it is struggling financially, partly because of the West Asia crisis, and wants some flexibility in paying off its dues.
Ajay Singh offers property for ₹144cr
Chairman Ajay Singh has offered his Gurugram property as a substitute for the final ₹144 crore payment and asked for permission to change how the payments are made.
The airline also highlighted that apart from Singh's property and a government-backed loan scheme for airlines (ECLGS), its resources are limited, and thousands of jobs depend on finding a solution.