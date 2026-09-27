SC to hear plea against MDR on UPI payments tomorrow

The newly introduced MDR fee is capped at ₹300 for payments of ₹75,000 and above.

Essential sectors like railways, telecom, insurance, fuel, and agricultural inputs will pay a flat MDR of ₹5 per transaction for transfers above ₹2,000.

Payments into mutual funds/securities through stockbrokers/dealers will attract 0.02% MDR (also capped at ₹300).

However, person-to-person transfers, which account for 37% of UPI's transaction volume and 70% of its value, will remain free regardless of size.