Scaler AI Labs joins 3 frontier AI labs with students
Scaler AI Labs, part of the Scaler education platform, is teaming up with three frontier AI labs to tackle tough tech challenges and make smarter AI models.
The project brings together full-time researchers and engineers who work alongside students, including students from Scaler School of Technology (SST), all working from Scaler's India office in India.
Collaboration shapes curriculum and student access
This collaboration isn't just about improving tech: it also helps shape Scaler's curriculum with the latest industry insights.
By spotting issues in AI models and building test cases, students get early access to cutting-edge developments like large language models and robotics.
Anshuman Singh, co-founder of Scaler, says it's crucial for students to build deep technical skills and critical thinking as new job roles emerge in the fast-moving world of AI.