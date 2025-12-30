Next Article
Scaler's revenue takes a dip, but losses almost disappear
Business
Scaler's revenue dropped 5.5% in FY25 to ₹363 crore, but here's the twist: their losses shrank by a massive 98%, now down to just ₹2.3 crore.
All of their operational revenue comes from course sales, with a small amount of other income.
Smarter spending made all the difference
Scaler pulled this off by seriously tightening its belt—cutting employee benefits by over a quarter, slashing ad and training costs, and reducing IT expenses by a third.
Thanks to these moves, overall expenses fell 23%, helping the company nearly break even and end the year on much stronger financial footing.