Scapia launches ₹20cr ESOP buyback for max 10% vested options
Business
Scapia, a travel fintech startup, just rolled out a ₹20 crore ESOP buyback program, meaning eligible team members can cash out up to 10% of their vested stock options.
Founder Anil Goteti says it's a way to thank the crew for their hard work in making travel easier and smarter.
Scapia expands into 8 travel categories
Since launching in January 2022, Scapia has expanded from flights and stays to eight travel categories like visas, trains, busses, and experiences.
Their credit cards with Federal Bank and BOBCARD let users spend in 113 currencies across 174 countries.
The company has seen flight bookings jump five to six times year over year, stays increase nearly eightfold, and raised $63 million to keep improving travel with AI-powered tools.