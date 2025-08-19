SCCL becomes 1st coal PSU to get gold, copper license
Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), known for coal mining, has become the first coal PSU in India to score an exploration license for gold and copper.
The Union Ministry of Mines announced the awarding of the license through an online auction.
This is a big step for SCCL as they look to move beyond coal and open up new opportunities for Telangana.
Project costs ₹90 crore
SCCL will kick off gold and copper exploration in Karnataka's Devadurga region, aiming to wrap up within five years.
The project costs ₹90 crore, with ₹20 crore coming from the central government.
After exploring, SCCL will hand over findings so the government can auction mining rights—SCCL gets a cut (37.75%) of royalties from whoever wins those rights.
SCCL's recent bids show a clear strategy to diversify
This isn't a one-off: since March 2025, SCCL has been bidding on other critical minerals like platinum group elements in Madhya Pradesh and rare earths in Andhra Pradesh.
It's clear they're serious about diversifying beyond coal and tapping into resources that could shape India's future industries.