SCCL becomes 1st coal PSU to get gold, copper license Business Aug 19, 2025

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), known for coal mining, has become the first coal PSU in India to score an exploration license for gold and copper.

The Union Ministry of Mines announced the awarding of the license through an online auction.

This is a big step for SCCL as they look to move beyond coal and open up new opportunities for Telangana.