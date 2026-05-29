Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q4 profit falls 60% to ₹22 cr

Schneider Electric Infrastructure profit ₹213 cr

For the full year, profits fell nearly 21%, landing at ₹213 crore.

Orders in Q4 nudged up by 1.4% to ₹772 crore, though pre-tax profits before those extra costs slid sharply due to commodity-price volatility and an adverse revenue mix.

On a positive note, Udai Singh will stay on as managing director and CEO for another three years, pending shareholder approval.