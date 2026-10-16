Schneider Electric lifts 2026 adjusted EBITDA target to 18%-21%
Schneider Electric just bumped up its 2026 financial goals for the second time this year, riding a wave of strong demand from data centers.
The company now expects organic growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization to grow by 18% to 21%, up from its earlier forecast of 14% to 19%.
This surge is fueled by tech trends like AI, which is keeping its order book full.
Schneider Electric Q3 revenue up 18%
Third-quarter revenue jumped 18% to €11.46 billion ($12.86 billion), beating what analysts predicted.
Schneider is also aiming for organic revenue growth of 12% to 14% and a profit margin boost of up to 1.2% points.
CEO Olivier Blum pointed out that "More broadly, demand remained healthy across all four end-markets, supporting another record backlog at quarter-end," and big moves like their $22.6 billion PTC acquisition are helping keep momentum high.