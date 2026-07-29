SCMHRD Pune rolls out GPT-powered tools for personalized business learning
Business
SCMHRD Pune is shaking up how students learn by rolling out its own AI-powered tools.
These new features, built on GPT tech, help students brush up on concepts, prep for interviews, and practice real-world business cases, all at their own pace.
The goal? Make learning more personal and hands-on.
SCMHRD in-house AI trains workplace skills
Instead of relying on outside platforms, SCMHRD has created in-house AI apps that let students track their progress, get instant feedback, and even gamify their practice sessions.
Faculty still play a key role, offering guidance on critical thinking and ethics, while students are encouraged to build their own AI solutions for real business challenges.
It's all about getting ready for the future workplace with adaptability and problem-solving skills.