Scotch whisky makers face tariff dispute under India UK pact
Scotch whisky makers are running into trouble with how their products are classified for tariffs under the new India-UK trade agreement.
While India says it'll honor the deal, product classification issues for bulk whisky have exposed bigger issues.
Past legal battles over these codes aren't helping, and it's making it tough for the industry to actually get the tariff breaks they were promised.
Industry urges inclusion of code 22089099
Here's the hang-up: different import codes mean wildly different tariffs: 75% on one code, but up to 110% on another.
The disputed classification 2106 doesn't even qualify for lower rates right now.
The industry is pushing hard for more talks, hoping all relevant codes (especially 22089099) get included so future imports don't get stuck with sky-high duties.