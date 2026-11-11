Scott Bright sues Kalshi alleging illegal gambling and seeking $580,000
Scott Bright from Bellevue is taking prediction market platform Kalshi to court after losing $308,000 on sports bets.
He's asking for $580,000 in damages, claiming the site is basically illegal gambling.
Kalshi disagrees and says its platform just runs "event contracts offered on the Platform subject to the CEA [Commodity Exchange Act], in conformance with the rules and regulations of the CFTC [Commodity Futures Trading Commission]."
Regulatory debate surrounds prediction markets' risks
This lawsuit comes as more states question whether platforms like Kalshi are really just gambling sites in disguise.
There's a bigger debate now about whether prediction markets encourage risky betting and addiction, especially since federal courts haven't made a clear call yet.
The outcome could shape how these platforms get regulated going forward.