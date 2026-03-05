Scripbox opens new office in Chennai to enhance client experience
Scripbox, a digital-first wealth management firm, just opened a new office in Chennai to step up its client experience and financial advice game.
Founded in 2012, Scripbox uses smart algorithms to help people invest in mutual funds, PMS, and AIFs.
This new space is all about making portfolio talks and long-term planning more personal and collaborative.
The goal is to blend tech-driven investing with human advice
The Chennai branch is focused on giving clients tailored financial plans—think risk checks, fund picks, regular reviews, and tax-smart strategies.
Chief Client Officer Ashok Kumar E R called Chennai a key market for Scripbox and said the goal here is to blend tech-driven investing with real human advice.
Chennai's office scene is booming
With over $1 billion in private equity flowing into offices recently—and around 250 Global Capability Centres—the city's becoming a major investment hotspot.