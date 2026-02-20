SEBI accuses Zee Entertainment of financial misconduct, issues show-cause notice

The notice's implications could be significant

This isn't just paperwork—SEBI's notice revives old concerns that once delayed the big Zee-Sony merger, which was abandoned in January 2024.

The spotlight is now on how Zee handles its finances and disclosures, with experts criticizing the company for not being fully transparent.

Meanwhile, Zee shares showed mixed movement after the news, and the company is gearing up for legal action to defend itself and reassure shareholders.