SEBI adds bank-deposit demat-holdings and mutual-fund units to eCAS
Business
SEBI is making it easier to track your investments by adding detailed mutual fund information to your electronic consolidated account statement (eCAS).
You'll see bank deposit information, demat holdings, and mutual fund units in one place (no more juggling different statements).
SEBI and Sahamati upgrade account aggregator
SEBI is also working with Sahamati and others to upgrade the account aggregator system.
The goal? To let you securely share your financial data across platforms (with your consent), get clearer insights into your money, and make smarter investment decisions, all while keeping your information safe.