SEBI alleges Rajesh Exports inflated ₹15.2 trillion, Rajesh Mehta cooperating

Rajesh Exports handed 40,000+ documents

Mehta shared that Rajesh Exports has already handed over more than 40,000 documents and more than 300GB of data to SEBI.

He also pointed out that no penalties or restrictions have been imposed so far.

The company says most of its revenue comes from its Swiss subsidiary Valcambi, not just Indian operations, and believes SEBI may have misunderstood how its global business works.

Mehta insists neither he nor his team did anything wrong and promises full compliance with regulators.