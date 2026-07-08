SEBI allows depositories spending up to 5% of IPF earnings

Depositories may use 5% for expenses

Previously, every rupee earned had to be put back into the fund: no exceptions.

Now, after taking in feedback from experts and the public, SEBI is letting depositories cover some necessary expenses (including staff salaries and audit fees), but with a strict cap.

If they do not use all of that 5%, it goes right back into the fund. Anything over that limit? Depositories have to pay for it themselves.

These changes are meant to make things smoother for everyone involved while still keeping investors protected.