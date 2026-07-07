SEBI allows direct buybacks via stock exchanges from August 1

SEBI removes merchant banker requirement

Companies no longer need to hire merchant bankers for these buybacks; now, the activities are assigned to the company, compliance officer, statutory auditor, secretarial auditor, and stock exchanges.

Plus, there's a tax update: public shareholders will pay tax only on their actual gains from buybacks, making things fairer across the board.

Promoters' shares will be frozen during this period to keep everything transparent, and companies still have to stick to minimum public shareholding norms as per law.