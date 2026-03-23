SEBI allows InvITs to hold post-project stakes for 1 year

Other key changes introduced

InvITs and REITs can now park extra cash in safer mutual funds with at least an AA rating, which helps spread out risk.

private InvITs also get the green light to invest up to 10% of their assets in projects still under construction.

Plus, SEBI has relaxed some borrowing rules, making it easier for these trusts to raise money for upgrades or big repairs, hopefully leading to more stable and flexible growth down the line.