SEBI allows mutual funds intraday borrowing from Sept 1 2026 Business Jul 10, 2026

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just rolled out new rules to help mutual funds handle cash crunches during trading hours.

Starting September 1, 2026, mutual funds (or AMCs) can borrow money using both guaranteed and expected payments to cover things like redemptions, payouts, and investment obligations, even mark-to-market changes or foreign exchange settlements.

It's all about making sure investors can get their money when they need it.