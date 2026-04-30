SEBI allows non-LVF AIFs to launch 30 days after filing
Business
SEBI just rolled out a faster way for non-LVF (Large Value Funds) schemes of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to launch new schemes: now they can get going in 30 days after filing the application with the regulator, unless advised otherwise.
The goal? Cut down on waiting time so funds can start investing and growing money sooner, making things smoother for both fund managers and investors.
SEBI eases accredited investor paperwork
SEBI is also making life easier for accredited investors and fund managers.
Now, investment agreements can be signed before all the paperwork is done (though funds only count once accreditation is official).
Plus, no need to list out detailed net worth in certificates anymore; if you meet the threshold, you're good.