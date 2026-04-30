SEBI allows non-LVF AIFs to launch 30 days after filing Business Apr 30, 2026

SEBI just rolled out a faster way for non-LVF (Large Value Funds) schemes of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to launch new schemes: now they can get going in 30 days after filing the application with the regulator, unless advised otherwise.

The goal? Cut down on waiting time so funds can start investing and growing money sooner, making things smoother for both fund managers and investors.