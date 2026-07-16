SEBI and NISM launch mandatory certification to simplify fund selling
SEBI and NISM have rolled out a new, mandatory certification exam for anyone selling mutual funds or specialized investment funds.
This move aims to make the process simpler and more accessible by tackling old hurdles like complicated content, limited exam slots, and high fees.
Three-hour exam 150 MCQs ₹3,000
The computer-based test runs for three hours with 150 multiple-choice questions (and a 10% penalty for wrong answers).
You'll need at least 60% to pass, and the fee is ₹3,000 plus taxes.
The focus: mutual funds (45%), equity derivatives (35%), and interest rate derivatives (20%).
With the industry booming, assets up from ₹13,814 crore to ₹17,858 crore and nearly 7,000 active distributors, this unified exam is set to make things smoother for everyone looking to get certified.