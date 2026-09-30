SEBI and RBI to onboard foreign investors within 5 days
Business
SEBI and RBI are joining forces to make it much quicker and easier for foreign investors to start investing in India.
The new goal? Get onboarding done in just five days, way faster than before.
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey shared the news today, highlighting how this move could bring more global money into Indian markets.
Citi eFPI and corporate bond tokenization
Citi has already shown it is possible by onboarding an investor in five days using its eFPI service.
Beyond that, SEBI and RBI are working on ways to let people trade bond indices directly on exchanges, making bonds more accessible for regular investors.
Plus, with a new pilot for tokenized (digital) corporate bonds using blockchain technology, the article describes the pilot.