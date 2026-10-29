SEBI and RBI to simplify foreign investment rules in India
Business
SEBI and the Reserve Bank of India are joining forces to simplify how foreign investors can put money into Indian markets.
SEBI's chief, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, said that they are reviewing the rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) because high compliance costs have been a real turn-off.
SEBI to align FPI rules globally
SEBI plans to bring FPI rules closer to global standards so things aren't tougher here than elsewhere.
They are also making digital onboarding smoother and, starting November 1, direct mutual fund plans will be the default on asset management companies' digital platforms.