SEBI announces 2nd surveillance system to delist bad listed companies

SEBI is also taking a closer look at small IPOs to protect new investors from risky deals.

With only about 9.5% of Indian households investing in the markets right now, it is pushing Project Jagrook to boost awareness and get more people involved.

Plus, SEBI is tightening fraud checks and focusing on good corporate behavior, because as Varshney put it, "If at the very initial stage of the investment, if they are defrauded, that will be a very negative signal for the growth of capital market," he said.