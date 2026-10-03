SEBI announces 2nd surveillance system to delist bad listed companies
SEBI is working on a second surveillance system to spot and remove shady players from listed companies, hoping to make investing safer for everyone.
Announced by SEBI Whole-Time Member Kamlesh Varshney, this upgrade is aimed at identifying "bad elements" among listed companies so they can be delisted, while SEBI's current surveillance system catches manipulators on live data, so sketchy activity gets flagged and investors can feel more secure.
SEBI tightens oversight of small IPOs
SEBI is also taking a closer look at small IPOs to protect new investors from risky deals.
With only about 9.5% of Indian households investing in the markets right now, it is pushing Project Jagrook to boost awareness and get more people involved.
Plus, SEBI is tightening fraud checks and focusing on good corporate behavior, because as Varshney put it, "If at the very initial stage of the investment, if they are defrauded, that will be a very negative signal for the growth of capital market," he said.