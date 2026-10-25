SEBI announces stockbroker safeguards to protect investors, curb shady trading
Business
SEBI has announced plans for new safeguards for stockbrokers, aiming to protect investors and stop shady trading practices.
With tech in trading moving fast, SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey says these changes are all about keeping the market honest and safe for everyone.
SEBI sets tiered compliance for brokers
Brokers will now have to follow different levels of compliance based on their size and how much they rely on technology.
The new system is designed to spot unauthorized trades more easily and make brokers more accountable.
Big firms will face tighter checks, while smaller ones get requirements that fit their scale, so everyone plays by the right rules.