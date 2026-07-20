SEBI appoints 18 firms for forensic audits of listed companies
Business
SEBI just added 18 more firms to its panel for forensic audits of listed companies.
Basically, they're calling in experts to spot shady financial moves and keep things transparent.
This move comes after SEBI opened up applications last November, aiming to make India's markets more trustworthy and accountable.
Major audit firms join SEBI panel
Big names like Ernst & Young, KPMG, and Zx Grant Thornton Bharat LLP made the cut, along with several other audit firms.
These 18 firms are in addition to a list published by SEBI in April 2025.
They will be on board for three years, helping SEBI keep a closer eye on company finances and boost investor confidence.