Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just approved the IPO plans for both Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects and Arohan Financial Services.

Arohan got its nod on November 13, while Pristine followed on November 19.

If you are curious about timelines, Arohan has a year to launch its IPO, but Pristine gets a bit more flexibility with an 18-month window thanks to a confidential filing route.