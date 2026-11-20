SEBI approves Arohan and Pristine IPOs with 1-year, 18-month windows
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just approved the IPO plans for both Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects and Arohan Financial Services.
Arohan got its nod on November 13, while Pristine followed on November 19.
If you are curious about timelines, Arohan has a year to launch its IPO, but Pristine gets a bit more flexibility with an 18-month window thanks to a confidential filing route.
Arohan seeks ₹600cr, Pristine confidential filing
Arohan, focused on microfinance, wants to raise ₹600 crore, including ₹120 crore through a pre-IPO placement, plus shares sold by big investors like Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. The goal? Boosting its capital for future growth.
On the other hand, Pristine specializes in rail and container logistics and is led by industry veterans.
They are using the confidential route for regulatory approvals.