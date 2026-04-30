SEBI approves Emirates NBD takeover of RBL Bank, a milestone

Emirates NBD RBL takeover needs approvals

The deal isn't fully done yet. It still needs a few more regulatory thumbs-ups.

India's central bank already said yes to Emirates NBD buying up to 74% of RBL (with voting rights capped at 26%).

Once everything's official, RBL will become a foreign bank subsidiary, giving Emirates NBD a big presence across India's RBL branches.

If you're into how global finance shapes local banks, this is one to watch!