SEBI approves Emirates NBD takeover of RBL Bank, a milestone
Business
Big news in the banking world: SEBI has approved Dubai-based Emirates NBD's plan to take control of RBL Bank.
This is a major milestone for one of India's largest international bank deals, clearing the way for changes in who runs the show at RBL.
Emirates NBD RBL takeover needs approvals
The deal isn't fully done yet. It still needs a few more regulatory thumbs-ups.
India's central bank already said yes to Emirates NBD buying up to 74% of RBL (with voting rights capped at 26%).
Once everything's official, RBL will become a foreign bank subsidiary, giving Emirates NBD a big presence across India's RBL branches.
If you're into how global finance shapes local banks, this is one to watch!