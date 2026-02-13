SEBI approves IPOs of 5 companies in 4 days Business Feb 13, 2026

SEBI just approved IPO plans for five companies—Premier Industrial Corporation, Virupaksha Organics, Hexagon Nutrition, Om Power Transmission, and Duroflex—between February 10-13, 2026.

Premier's IPO features 2.79 crore shares (mostly fresh), Virupaksha is raising ₹740 crore through new shares only,

Hexagon's offer is reported variably: several sources say it is an offer-for-sale of over 3.08 crore equity shares (no fresh issue), while one report cites a ₹600 crore package (about ₹100 crore fresh plus OFS of over 3 crore shares),

and Om Power Transmission is offering one crore shares.