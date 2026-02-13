SEBI approves IPOs of 5 companies in 4 days
SEBI just approved IPO plans for five companies—Premier Industrial Corporation, Virupaksha Organics, Hexagon Nutrition, Om Power Transmission, and Duroflex—between February 10-13, 2026.
Premier's IPO features 2.79 crore shares (mostly fresh), Virupaksha is raising ₹740 crore through new shares only,
Hexagon's offer is reported variably: several sources say it is an offer-for-sale of over 3.08 crore equity shares (no fresh issue), while one report cites a ₹600 crore package (about ₹100 crore fresh plus OFS of over 3 crore shares),
and Om Power Transmission is offering one crore shares.
What do these companies do?
Premier Industrial manufactures welding consumables (powders and wires) in India.
Virupaksha Organics develops pharmaceutical ingredients in Hyderabad.
Hexagon Nutrition works on clinical nutrition and fortified foods.
Om Power builds power infrastructure projects.
Duroflex is one of India's top three mattress brands.
Planned use of funds
Premier plans to set up a new wire manufacturing facility, expand its existing manufacturing facility, and fund working capital and general corporate purposes with the funds raised.
Virupaksha will use its capital for new manufacturing blocks and R&D efforts.
For Hexagon Nutrition, the IPO mainly gives promoters a chance to cash out rather than raise new funds.