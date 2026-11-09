SEBI approves MakeMyTrip's MMT India IPO after July filing
Business
MakeMyTrip's Indian subsidiary, MMT India, just got the go-ahead from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, to launch its IPO.
After quietly filing draft papers in July, the company can now sell shares to the public, opening up new ways for people to invest in one of India's travel booking platform.
MMT India consolidated, proceeds fund growth
The money raised will help MakeMyTrip grow bigger, support long-term growth and strategic inorganic initiatives, and boost its brand.
MMT India stays part of the main company, so its financial results continue to be consolidated with those of the parent company.
This move is about staying competitive in tech and making sure it's ready for future opportunities, while following all the rules along the way.