SEBI asks Google to tackle noncompliant finfluencers
Business
SEBI has asked Google to help tackle financial influencers who break the rules.
Announced by SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the move asks Google to leverage AI to identify and take down noncompliant finfluencers, aiming to make online investing safer for everyone.
SEBI is also working with other government departments
A new verification badge (a simple "tick") now marks over 600 legit stockbroker apps on the Play Store.
SEBI is urging other platforms to adopt the verification badge and expects it to be extended to more apps in due course.
Plus, SEBI is working with other government departments to step up protection against digital financial fraud.