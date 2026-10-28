SEBI, Bank of England sign cross border clearing cooperation deal
SEBI, India's market regulator, just signed a deal with the Bank of England to work more closely on how financial trades are cleared between countries.
This move means both sides will share information, and the Bank of England will rely on SEBI's checks to keep things running smoothly and safely.
Partnership to reduce cross-border clearing risk
This partnership is all about making cross-border trading less risky and more efficient.
By teaming up, SEBI and the Bank of England hope to cooperate and exchange information on recognized clearing corporations and central counterparties, while the Bank of England may rely on SEBI's regulatory and supervisory activities to safeguard UK financial stability.
It's a good example of how regulators are working together behind the scenes so international trading stays secure for everyone.