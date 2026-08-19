SEBI bars firms after Aug 13 Sensex closing auction manipulation
SEBI restrained Copthall Mauritius Investment and Mansi Share and Stock Broking from accessing the securities market and the closing auction after finding prima facie evidence of them manipulating the Sensex during the closing auction session on August 13, 2026.
Both firms placed aggressive buy and sell orders to boost their own profits in derivatives, which led to wild swings in the index, like a 405.08-point jump in 28 seconds.
SEBI orders disgorgement ₹2.96cr ₹71.65L
SEBI restrained Copthall Mauritius Investment and Mansi Share and Stock Broking from accessing the securities market and the closing auction; their bank accounts have also been directed to be frozen for debits, while SEBI ordered Copthall to disgorge ₹2.96 crore and ordered Mansi to disgorge ₹71.65 lakh.
The goal? To keep India's stock market fair for everyone and send a clear message: market tricks won't fly.